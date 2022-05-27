Employers must set the standard for impairment under marijuana law

By
-
NEW DAY: Rhode Island is now the 19th state to legalize recreational marijuana use. The new law allows employers to prohibit marijuana use in the workplace but doesn’t define how to determine whether an employee is under the influence. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MIKE SALERNO
NEW DAY: Rhode Island is now the 19th state to legalize recreational marijuana use. The new law allows employers to prohibit marijuana use in the workplace but doesn’t define how to determine whether an employee is under the influence. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MIKE SALERNO
Once Massachusetts, then Connecticut legalized recreational use of marijuana by adults, local business leaders who have long opposed it knew Rhode Island would eventually join them. Their biggest concern has always been ensuring that legalization wouldn’t keep employers from banning marijuana use in the workplace. Legislative leaders who helped craft the bill quickly approved by…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR