Endowment created in memory of University Orthopedics spine surgeon Dr. Mark Palumbo

EAST PROVIDENCE – After receiving a $1.5 million commitment from anonymous donors, University Orthopedics Inc. has announced the creation of an endowment in honor of the late Dr. Mark Palumbo.

The Mark Palumbo, MD Endowment for Spinal Surgery Research and Education will help support the clinical and academic mission of the Department of Orthopaedics at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, according to a news release. It will fund research and teaching for orthopedic spine surgery at both The Miriam Hospital and Rhode Island Hospital.

“Dr. Palumbo was not just a colleague; he was my friend and mentor. He dedicated his life to providing his patients with world-class, compassionate care, inspiring the surgeons and residents he taught and advancing the art of spine surgery through research,” said Dr. Alan Daniels, chief of the Center for Spine Health at University Orthopedics. “It is incredibly rewarding to know that the endeavors of this caring, thoughtful man and skilled surgeon will continue to thrive thanks to the creation of this endowment.”

The endowment will support both translational research efforts and the educational initiatives of the University Orthopedics Spine Division.

“These funds will help identify new models of care delivery, building on the significant basic science advances championed by Dr. Palumbo, and ultimately influencing orthopedic innovations at the regional, national and international level that improve the quality and outcomes of patient care,” said Daniels, who also serves as chief of Brown University’s Orthopedic Spine Division.

Examples of activities affecting clinical outcomes include the development of new clinical care models focused on improving patient safety and decreasing complications; patient applications of new and existing technology; and surgical procedures in the field of adult and pediatric spine surgery.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.