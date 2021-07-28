Envision Technology Advisors to host webinar to help businesses protect against ransomware attacks

By
-
ENVISION TECHNOLOGY ADVISORS LLC Chief Operating Officer Jason Albuquerque on Aug. 19 will present a webinar about how businesses can protect themselves against ransomware attacks. / COURTESY ENVISION TECHNOLOGY ADVISORS LLC
PROVIDENCE – Envision Technology Advisors LLC Chief Operating Officer Jason Albuquerque will present the webinar “Protecting Your Business from a Ransomware Attack” on Aug. 19 from 11 a.m. to noon. The session will cover what measures you should take to protect your business from such attacks, as well as processes that should be in place…
Free Access WeekRegister to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Register Now Already a Subscriber or Registrant? Login now

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR