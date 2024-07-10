EPA fines Ocean State Job Lot $53.5K for misbranded bug zappers

NORTH KINGSTOWN – Ocean State Job Lot has agreed to pay a $53,500 federal fine after the discount retailer and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reached a settlement over allegations that the retailer violated federal law over the sales of misbranded bug zapper devices in stores.
The EPA said late Tuesday Job Lot imported, distributed or sold the misbranded zapper devices between February 2020 and April 2023, and those devices were imported through ports of entry in Boston and Worcester, Mass. The agency said the bug zappers were misbranded because of they lacked an EPA establishment number, a unique number assigned to the facility where pesticide devices were produced, on product labels.
Such sales and distributions of those misbranded zappers violated the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act, which regulate bug zappers as “devices,” the EPA said. Additionally, the EPA said Job Lot failed to file the required notices of arrival for imports of the zappers during the period in question.
“The consumer deserves accuracy and demands accountability when it comes to products they purchase.” EPA New England Regional Administrator David W. Cash said in a statement. “This settlement serves as a reminder that thoroughness is required, and not merely a suggestion, and that anyone importing pesticide devices into the U.S. needs to follow the proper ground rules to do so legally.”
Job Lot in a company statement said it was not aware the EPA considered the bug zappers as a “pesticide device,” hence why the company did not submit the relevant forms to the agency. The company also blamed the manufacturer for the products’ mislabeling, and “error that went undiscovered,” Job Lot said.
Job Lot says the EPA imposed the “lowest possible penalty” due to the company’s response to the situation and corrective action was taken, including having a “compliant version” of the zappers now available in stores.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.