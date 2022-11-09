EPA reaches settlement for groundwater cleanup at North Smithfield site

NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday reached a settlement with 13 “potentially responsible parties” for groundwater cleanup at the Landfill and Resource Recovery Inc. Superfund site on Oxford Road.

“This settlement is great news for the people of North Smithfield, and for taxpayers everywhere,” EPA New England Regional Administrator David W. Cash said in a statement. “Making meaningful progress to ensure Superfund sites like this one get cleaned up is a huge benefit for communities. Many communities where Superfund sites are located have suffered from disproportionate pollution burdens, so EPA is especially pleased that this settlement will expedite work in North Smithfield.”

As part of the settlement, the groundwater cleanup plan selected by EPA will be paid for by the companies responsible for the contamination. The cleanup will address volatile organic compounds; metals; 1,4-dioxane; and PFOA and PFOS – or perfluorooctanoic acid and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid – contamination related to the site. The settlement also includes performance of a contingency remedy, if EPA determines the selected remedy will not meet cleanup levels in a reasonable time period.

The cost of the cleanup is estimated at approximately $11.7 million, with the alternate contingency groundwater extraction and treatment remedy estimated at $14.6 million.

The 13 potentially responsible parties are:

Aerosols Danville Inc. of Toronto, Canada.

Clean Harbors of Braintree Inc. of Toronto, Canada.

Avnet Inc. of Phoenix.

Waste Management of Massachusetts Inc.

Bixby International Corp. of Newburyport, Mass.

Waste Management of Rhode Island Inc.

Corning Inc. of Corning, N.Y.

Electric Boat Corp. of Groton, Conn.

Life Technologies Corp. of Carlsbad, Calif.

NSTAR Electric Co. of Westwood, Mass.

OCG Microelectronics Materials Inc. of Palisades Park, N.J.

Ballantyne Legacy Holdings LLC of Knightdale, N.C.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. of New Britain, Conn.