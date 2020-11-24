EPA to provide $39.2M loan to Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank is one of three state agencies invited to apply for $695 million in water-infrastructure loans through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, according to a press release.

The loans, offered through the EPA’s new state infrastructure financing authority, are intended to help pay for projects that improve water quality and protect public health in California, Iowa and Rhode Island, the release stated.

The Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank will be able to apply for $39.2 million of the total funding.

The financing will help pay for $3.2 billion in water-infrastructure improvements and create more than 2,000 new jobs across the three states, the release stated.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.