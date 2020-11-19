Equestrian estate in Rehoboth sold for $1.9 million, town’s highest price for single-family home

REHOBOTH, Mass. – A country estate on 20 acres sold on Nov. 5 in Rehoboth, Mass. for $1,875,000. It is the highest price paid for a single-family home in the Bristol County town.

The four-bedroom house at 3 Brayton Woods Dr. has a two-story great room, a stone fireplace and a built-in pool. The home has an outdoor kitchen and a pool house, as well as a nine-stall heated barn with a game room on its second story.

The barn adjoins an indoor arena and an outdoor arena of 100-feet by 200-feet.

The seller was identified in town records as William J. and Beverly M. Ash, who purchased the property for $900,000 in April 2011. The identity of the buyer was not immediately available.

The listing agent was Laurie Fletcher of Residential Properties Ltd. in Barrington.

