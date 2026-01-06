Erin A. Hockensmith Promoted to Shareholder at Adler Pollock & Sheehan P.C.

Erin is co-chair of the firm’s Construction & Public Contracts Practice Group. Her practice includes advising and representing clients in complex commercial and construction disputes, including all aspects of the construction process, government contracts claims, surety law, and insurance disputes. Erin received her J.D. from George Mason University, Antonin Scalia Law School and her B.S., magna cum laude, from George Mason University.

