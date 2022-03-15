Ethisphere Institute lists Hasbro among most ethical companies in world

PAWTUCKET – Hasbro Inc. has been named one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute. The Pawtucket-headquartered toy company has made the list for 11 consecutive years.

“As a global company with multi-generational brands that engage and delight consumers, we know we have a responsibility to act as a force for good,” said Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks. “This recognition from Ethisphere, for the 11th year running, underscores our continued commitment to operating with ethical, responsible and sustainable business practices, and we are honored to be included.”

Hasbro is one of only four honorees in the consumer products industry. The 2022 honorees include 136 businesses spanning 22 countries and 45 industries.

Other notable companies on the Ethisphere list with operations in Rhode Island:

Booz Allen Hamilton

CBRE Group Inc.

Infosys Ltd.,

Kohl’s

Marsh & McLennan

Prudential Financial Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.

Starbucks

The Allstate Corp

Waste Management