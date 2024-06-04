Evan LaBarge to Lead Treasury’s Cash Management Team

Rhode Island General Treasurer James A. Diossa announced the appointment of Evan LaBarge as Treasury’s Cash Manager. LaBarge had previously served as Acting Cash Manager and Deputy Cash Manager since joining Treasury in 2023. The Cash Management team is responsible for liquidity, risk, and investment management, financial reporting, internal controls and compliance, and bank relationship management.

“Evan has been a vital asset to our Cash Management team since joining Treasury,” said Treasurer Diossa. “His experience and skills will help us continue to improve asset management services and short-term investment returns for Rhode Island.”

LaBarge has over a decade of experience in the financial sector, having previously worked at Citizens Bank and JPMorgan.