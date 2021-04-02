Everybody’s Business: ‘Anyone can forge their own path’

By
-
NO EXCUSES: Robert B. Foster, owner of RBF Fitness and Nutrition LLC, says there are obstacles for minorities who aspire to be business owners, but nothing that can’t be overcome. / PBN PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY
NO EXCUSES: Robert B. Foster, owner of RBF Fitness and Nutrition LLC, says there are obstacles for minorities who aspire to be business owners, but nothing that can’t be overcome. / PBN PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY
(Editor’s note: This is the eighth installment in a monthly series speaking with minority business owners and leaders. Each will be asked their views on minority-business conditions in the state and for ways to improve those businesses’ chances for success.) Robert B. Foster says feeling inferior was never an option for him because his family…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display