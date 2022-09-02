Everybody’s Business: ‘I really feel like I’m alone’

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

You will never hear Daneshwar Persaud introducing himself by his full name. He goes by “Dan.” Always. But even with a quintessential American nickname and an American accent – honed by a childhood watching TV shows such as “Cheers” and “Three’s Company” – he can’t disguise his appearance. He’s often mistaken for Hispanic. Sometimes, people…