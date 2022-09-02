Everybody’s Business: ‘I really feel like I’m alone’

By
-
LOOKING FOR TIDY PROFITS: Daneshwar “Dan” Persaud, who operates Taj Commercial Cleaning LLC, says the state’s minority business enterprise program that guarantees a certain percentage of state contracts be awarded to minority-owned companies has a lot of room for improvement.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
LOOKING FOR TIDY PROFITS: Daneshwar “Dan” Persaud, who operates Taj Commercial Cleaning LLC, says the state’s minority business enterprise program that guarantees a certain percentage of state contracts be awarded to minority-owned companies has a lot of room for improvement.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
You will never hear Daneshwar Persaud introducing himself by his full name. He goes by “Dan.” Always. But even with a quintessential American nickname and an American accent – honed by a childhood watching TV shows such as “Cheers” and “Three’s Company” – he can’t disguise his appearance. He’s often mistaken for Hispanic. Sometimes, people…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display