Ex-Ørsted employee sentenced to federal prison for credit card misuse

PROVIDENCE – Alfred Appiah, a former Ørsted A/S information technology specialist who in February pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud for using a company credit card for personal expenses, has been sentenced to seven months in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Cunha announced Tuesday.
Appiah, 35, of Pawtucket, admitted in U.S. District Court that he made more than 600 unauthorized purchases with an Ørsted credit card to pay for various personal items, Cunha said. The purchases included airline travel and lodging, clothing, beauty shops, laundry services, groceries, liquor, for amusement park and movie theater fees, live event tickets, real estate management, insurance payments, child support payments, telecommunication services and equipment rentals.
Cunha also says Appiah did not provide an accounting to Ørsted for any personal expenses nor did he make remedial payments to the company.
Along with serving prison time, Appiah also must pay $158,850 in restitution, Cunha said. Appiah will also serve three months of home confinement and have one year of federal supervised release.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.