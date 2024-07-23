Ex-Ørsted employee sentenced to federal prison for credit card misuse

By
-
ALFRED APPIAH, a former Ørsted A/S information technology specialist who plead guilty in federal court to three counts of wire fraud back in February for using a company credit card for personal expenses, has been sentenced to seven months in federal prison and ordered to pay $158,850 in restitution. / COURTESY U.S. DISTRICT COURT
ALFRED APPIAH, a former Ørsted A/S information technology specialist who pleaded guilty in federal court to three counts of wire fraud back in February for using a company credit card for personal expenses, has been sentenced to seven months in federal prison and ordered to pay $158,850 in restitution. / COURTESY U.S. DISTRICT COURT

PROVIDENCE – Alfred Appiah, a former Ørsted A/S information technology specialist who in February pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud for using a company credit card for personal expenses, has been sentenced to seven months in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Cunha announced Tuesday. Appiah, 35, of Pawtucket, admitted in U.S. District

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

June is Cancer Survivor Month: Screenings Save Lives

At South County Health, we are dedicated to promoting health and wellness throughout our community.…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR