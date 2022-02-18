Ex-state Auditor General Almonte named next R.I. League of Cities and Towns director

PROVIDENCE – Ernie Almonte, who previously served for more than 15 years as the state’s auditor general, has been tapped as the new executive director for the Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns, the league announced Friday.

Almonte is currently the interim chief financial officer of the R.I. Department of Health’s Transition Support Team. Before that, Almonte served as Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos’ chief of staff, the league said.

Almonte will succeed Brian Daniels, who served as the league’s executive director for the last five years, on Oct. 1. Almonte, from 1994 through 2010, served as the state’s auditor general, overseeing the office that conducted financial and performance audits, as well as fraud investigations among other duties. Almonte also ran an unsuccessful campaign for R.I. treasurer in 2014.

North Providence Mayor Charles A. Lombardi, the league’s president, said Friday in a statement that it was clear Almonte’s four decades of experience in federal, state and local governments, in addition to his financial and public management expertise, made him “the right leader and advocate for the league.”

“Along with providing strong legislative advocacy, we are confident that Ernie will work diligently to increase service offerings to our cities and towns while enhancing training and educational opportunities for elected officials and city and town staff members,” Lombardi said.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.