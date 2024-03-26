Exodus Construction fined $250K following multiple complaints, banned from working in R.I.

PROVIDENCE – The owners of Exodus Construction LLC, a Narragansett-based construction company that had its license suspended in December
following several consumer complaints, have been fined $258,000 and banned from working in the state.
The R.I. Department of Business Regulation announced Tuesday that Christopher Goddard and Ann-Marie Goddard – the latter who was arrested by R.I. State Police back in January on embezzlement charges
– will be fined following multiple consumer complaints and state law violations. The two appeared before the agency in January for a show-cause hearing due to the company having seven lawsuits filed against it alleging failure to pay subcontractors and others for work performed on projects, as well as alleged breach of contract.
The state agency says the Goddards are also ordered to return $111,075 in deposits to two homeowners in North Kingstown and West Greenwich for failing to perform any work after receiving payment. As a result, the agency found that Christopher Goddard had violated various state laws a total of 20 times.
Both Christopher Goddard and Ann-Marie Goddard also had their registration to work in Rhode Island revoked and are permanently banned from both performing work required registration as a contractor and from holding contractor registrations within the state. The Goddards have the right to appeal the ruling.
“I applaud enforcement action against any contractors who break the laws meant to protect the rights and interests of our citizens,” DBR Director Elizabeth Kelleher Dwyer said in a statement. “We will not tolerate any disregard for consumer rights, and those who choose to operate outside the bounds of the law will be held accountable. This serves as a clear message that we will take all necessary measures to ensure honest and ethical standards across Rhode Island.”
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.