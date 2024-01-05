Exodus Construction’s license suspended by state amid embezzlement probe against co-owner

By
-
EXODUS CONSTRUCTION LLC, co-owned by Ann-Marie Goddard, who was arrested Jan. 2 by R.I. State Police on embezzlement charges, had its license suspended by the R.I. Department of Business Regulation for 30 days. / COURTESY R.I. STATE POLICE
EXODUS CONSTRUCTION LLC, co-owned by Ann-Marie Goddard, who was arrested Jan. 2 by R.I. State Police on embezzlement charges, had its license suspended by the R.I. Department of Business Regulation for 30 days. / COURTESY R.I. STATE POLICE

PROVIDENCE – The owners of a Narragansett-based home construction company, one of whom was recently arrested by R.I. State Police, are ordered to appear at a show-case hearing Jan. 18 at the R.I. Department of Business Regulation after their company’s license to operate in the state was suspended back on Dec. 20 for 30 days.

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR