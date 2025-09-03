Expanded career and technical education center to offer alternative paths to area students 

NEWPORT – On Aug. 22 state and local officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to inaugurate the newly constructed William S. Rogers High School.

Encompassing 167,000 square feet, the new facility includes a state-of-the-art Career & Technical Education Center designed to provide students with a learning experience through hands-on projects, student-operated businesses and partnerships with industry leaders.

Free and open to students from Middletown, Portsmouth, Tiverton, Little Compton and Newport, transportation is provided from the student’s home district at no additional cost.

The NACTC program includes science laboratories, commercial kitchen for the school’s culinary program, and a comprehensive automotive program.

Construction of the school was made possible by a $98 million bond approved by residents in 2020.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.