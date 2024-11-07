Fair Wind Fasteners: Pioneering Global Marine Hardware E-Commerce from Newport

Newport, Rhode Island—Fair Wind Fasteners, an innovative small business operating out of Newport, Rhode Island, is transforming the way marine hardware is sourced online, serving customers worldwide from the “sailing capital of the world.” While Rhode Island isn’t typically seen as a hub for e-commerce, Fair Wind Fasteners proudly calls Newport home, embracing the town’s deep maritime heritage as it reaches a global customer base.

Fair Wind Fasteners provides high-quality marine-grade fasteners that meet the specific needs of boatbuilders and marine professionals. Offering products from corrosion-resistant stainless steel bolts to exclusively designed silicon bronze fasteners, the company has established itself as a trusted source for the the likes of the U.S. Navy, Army Corps of Engineers, and even Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’s aerospace company. Through its e-commerce site, fairwindfasteners.com, the company supplies the materials needed for everything from traditional wooden boat projects to cutting-edge aerospace applications.

“Newport may not be a typical base for e-commerce, but we wouldn’t choose anywhere else,” says career maritime professional Robert Lehmann, Founder of Fair Wind Fasteners. “Our location inspires us, and it’s exciting to deliver high-quality fasteners from this historic harbor to customers worldwide, whether for a local boatbuilder or a major government project.”

Fair Wind Fasteners offers a wide range of marine-grade products, including hard-to-find items like C65500 silicon bronze wing nuts, which are available exclusively through the company. Known for fast fulfillment and attentive customer service, Fair Wind Fasteners ensures that clients from DIY boaters to large-scale projects receive the materials they need. Constant innovation through the design of new products that the industry hasn’t had access to before is driving growth for the local Newport business.

With the busy winter boat-building season on the horizon, Fair Wind Fasteners is ready to support a variety of projects, both local and international. For this Newport-based business, being rooted in the town’s strong maritime tradition is integral to its commitment to quality and global reach.

About Fair Wind Fasteners

Headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island, Fair Wind Fasteners specializes in high-quality marine-grade fasteners. Serving customers across the globe, including prestigious clients in government and aerospace, the company provides an exceptional online shopping experience backed by product expertise and rapid fulfillment.

For more information, visit fairwindfasteners.com