Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott opens in Somerset

SOMERSET – A new Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott hotel has opened in Somerset.
The hotel includes 111 guest rooms and 107 parking spaces, as well as a meeting room, indoor pool and fitness center.
A Starbucks coffee shop is on the property as well.
The construction was completed in December 2020.
The website markets the property to visitors of New Bedford, Fall River, Providence and Bristol.
Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.
