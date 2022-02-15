Fall River mortgage company expands into Cape Cod

FALL RIVER – Norcom Mortgage, based in Fall River, is expanding its reach into Cape Cod, with a newly opened branch in Sandwich, Mass., according to a news release.

The latest branch at 4 Merchant Square marks the seventh Massachusetts branch and nearly 40 nationwide spanning 11 states, according to the company website.

James Morin, vice president of retail lending, said the expansion comes as the result of recent growth in the family-owned residential mortgage business.

“This growth is a result of our employees’ hard work and dedication to providing our clients with exceptional mortgage solutions and service,” Morin said in a statement. “We look forward to becoming a part of the Sandwich community and serving the greater Cape Cod area.”

Branch Manager Kevin James, who previously served as a loan originator, will oversee the new office. The number of employees at the new branch was not available, but the company has 260 workers nationwide.

