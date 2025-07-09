Famiglietti wins District 4 Democratic Primary; General election slated for Aug. 5

NORTH PROVIDENCE – City Council member Stefano Famiglietti clinched the Democratic nomination for R.I. Senate District 4 on Tuesday.
His victory sets the stage for an Aug. 5 general election to fill the vacant seat left by Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, D-North Providence, who died of cancer on April 21 at the age of 76.
The four-way primary on Tuesday included former state Rep. Marcia Ranglin-Vassell, Manny Taveras and Lenny Cioe.
According to the R.I. Board of Elections, Famiglietti, 33, received almost 70% of the vote in the contest that had a 22% voter turnout. The district, which encompasses North Providence and a section of Providence, has 21,169 registered voters.
An attorney by trade, Famiglietti has served on the North Providence Town Council since 2018.
Senate President Val Lawson released a statement congratulating Famiglietti and urged District 4 voters to support the Democratic Party's candidate, whom Lawson said “ has a deep understanding” of the needs of the district.
“He will continue the legacy of dedicated service established by the late Senate President Dominick Ruggerio,” she said.
Faglimetti raised nearly $50,000 between June 17 and June 30 and received endorsements from Senate Majority Leader Frank Ciccone, D-Providence, Majority Whip David Tikoian, D-Smithfield, as well as several elected officials in North Providence.
He is set to face Republican candidate and attorney Alex Asermely in the general election.
Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com