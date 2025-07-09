Famiglietti wins District 4 Democratic Primary; General election slated for Aug. 5

By
-
PEOPLE WALK PAST A SIGN that points the direction toward a voting location during early voting in the general election, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, at City Hall in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

NORTH PROVIDENCE – City Council member Stefano Famiglietti clinched the Democratic nomination for R.I. Senate District 4 on Tuesday. His victory sets the stage for an Aug. 5 general election to fill the vacant seat left by Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, D-North Providence, who died of cancer on April 21 at the age of

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Healing Beyond the Surface: Expert Wound Care with Angela Fazio, RN, BSN, CWCN

Why specialized treatment matters more than you may realize. For millions of Americans, chronic wounds…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display