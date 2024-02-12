Fast-moving storm could dump a foot of snow in some parts of R.I.

Updated at 5:15 p.m. on Feb. 12, 2024

By
-
THE NATIONAL WEATHER Service has issued a winter storm warning for the entire state of Rhode Island through Tuesday with the exception of Block Island. Snowfall is expected to begin at 6 a.m. Tuesday and could be as heavy as 1-2 inches per hour. / COURTESY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

PROVIDENCE – It will be a return to a typical New England winter on Tuesday after the region enjoyed well-above average temperatures this past weekend.  The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the entire state of Rhode Island through Tuesday with the exception of Block Island. Snowfall is expected to begin

