Faster tumor diagnosis with robotic assistance

By
-
HONING IN: Dr. Abbas El-Sayed Abbas, chief of thoracic surgery at Lifespan Corp., uses the Ion machine, a robotic-assisted navigational bronchoscopy system at Rhode Island Hospital that allows doctors to perform biopsies on small lung nodules. COURTESY  BROWN SURGICAL ASSOCIATES
Dr. Andrew Foderaro has performed countless bronchoscopies over his career, but even he can find it tricky. The procedure requires a doctor to maneuver a thin tube with a camera through a patient’s airway and into the lungs. It’s relatively simple, but sometimes reaching small passages is difficult. This makes it hard to detect and…

