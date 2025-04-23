Feast & Fettle acquires Ipsa Provisions on heels of expanded NYC services

EAST PROVIDENCE – Feast & Fettle has acquired New York-based Ipsa Provisions and will expand its meal delivery services into lower Manhattan within the next few days. The expansion into the Battery Park, Tribeca, and Financial District areas of Lower Manhattan reflects Feast & Fettle’s “aggressive expansion strategy,” the company said in an announcement on

EAST PROVIDENCE – Feast & Fettle has acquired New York-based Ipsa Provisions and will expand its meal delivery services into lower Manhattan within the next few days. The expansion into the Battery Park, Tribeca, and Financial District areas of Lower Manhattan reflects Feast & Fettle's "aggressive expansion strategy," the company said in an announcement on Monday.

Feast & Fettle Spokesperson Emily Fisher said the company is not sharing cost details of the acquisition.

The meal delivery service first dipped its toes into New York City in January with an expansion into Brooklyn. The borough has since become Feast & Fettle's third-largest market, according to the Feast & Fettle announcement. Ipsa Provisions described itself as providing "chef-crafted frozen dinners delivered straight to your door" in 25 Eastern U.S. states. "Feast & Fettle will carry forward Ipsa's customer-first philosophy by serving its community with fresh meals and exceptional service," Feast & Fettle CEO Carlos Ventura said in a statement. "Acquisitions like this demonstrate our ability to scale thoughtfully and create momentum for future growth." Ventura said that the company's services are a natural fit for New York City. "I spent my early career in the Financial District and intimately understand the fast-paced nature of the city," Ventura said. "Our service is built to ease the daily load for busy families – especially moms juggling an endless mental checklist. We're here to simplify mealtime and make space for what matters most." The purchase marks Feast & Fettle's second acquisition in the past six months, and its fourth in the past four years. In December, Feast & Fettle acquired Massachusetts-based WECO Hospitality, which also billed itself as a premium quality meal delivery service. Former Ipsa CEO Jeroen Spitaels said in a statement that the business' "deep focus on quality, craft and customer care" will "live on with a team that shares those values." Founded in 2016 by Maggie Mulvena Pearson, Feast & Fettle extended its reach beyond the Ocean State in 2021 with the acquisition of Massachusetts-based Bountiful Kitchen. From 2022 to 2024, the company also expanded into Connecticut, New Jersey and New York's Westchester County. Headquartered in East Providence, Feast & Fettle also opened a brick and mortar store at at 727 East Ave. in Pawtucket in March 2023. However, that location closed in November. (UPDATE: Comment from Feast & Fettle spokesperson added in 3rd paragraph.) Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.