Fed Chairman Powell says ‘balance of risks has shifted‘ during Chamber luncheon

WARWICK – The U.S. economy may be performing well but rising concerns over a softening labor market have taken priority over a monetary policy focused solely on combating inflation, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said during Tuesday’s 2025 Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce Economic Outlook Luncheon. Speaking at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick one week after the central bank cut the benchmark interest rate for the first time since December 2024, Powell said the overall economic effects of changes in trade, immigration, fiscal and regulatory policy still "remain to be seen." However, with a cooling job market and the overall economy showing signs of weakness, "it has become clear that the balance of risks has shifted," he said. Until the quarter-point rate cut announced Sept. 17, the Fed had resisted calls to ease monetary policy throughout the year as they tried to measure the effects of tariffs and the Trump's administration's immigration crackdown. Inflation, which rose 2.9% in August from a year ago, according to the consumer price index, is still a concern. GDP rose 1.5% in the first half of the year, down from 2.5% last year, reflecting a slowdown in consumer spending. However, according to Powell, it's now a "reasonable base case" that any tariff-related effects on inflation "will be relatively short lived – a one-time shift in the price level." "Tariff increases will likely take some time to work their way through supply chains," he said. "Our policy is not on a preset course. We will continue to determine the appropriate stance based on the incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks." During a discussion with Chamber President Laurie White, Powell said U.S. companies are shouldering most of the tariffs and have passed those costs to consumers “later and less than we expected." Asked if in the run up to the decision to cut the benchmark rate if were there indicators distinctive to the Boston district, which includes Rhode Island, that could help local companies navigate the current economy, Powell said this time around “nothing really jumped out.” “Sometimes you see significant regional differences and this is not one of those times,” he said. “What you saw across the country is pretty modest growth, [moderate] wage and price inflation … the economy growing but not fast, and significant uncertainty about public policy weighing on decisions about investments and hiring.” If the Fed were to make more aggressive cuts, “we could leave the inflation job unfinished and need to reverse course later," said Powell. On the other hand, if the Fed keeps its rate too high for too long, "the labor market could soften unnecessarily.” Signaling the Fed may move slower with future rate reductions in the near term than some would prefer, Powell noted what he called an “unusual” combination of lower supply and slower demand for workers, which is indicative of the economy’s fickleness. “Its this enormous entity and it's not very predictable,” he said. “So we try to have policy that will cover the range of plausible outcomes. There is no risk-fee path.” (Update: Adds more comment from Powell after 7th paragraph.)