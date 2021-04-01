Federal eviction moratorium extended 90 days

PROVIDENCE – Housing advocates are evaluating how the 90-day extension of the federal eviction moratorium will impact residential tenants in Rhode Island.

On March 30, President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will extend the federal eviction moratorium by 90 days.

Federal agencies, including the U.S. Treasury Department, are coordinating efforts to get tenants help and landlords assistance through the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis.

In the Consolidated Appropriations Act, approved in January, $25 billion was allocated to rental assistance. The American Rescue Plan, recently signed into law, puts another $21.5 billion in emergency rental assistance into that effort.

RentReliefRI, a Rhode Island program administering these federal funds, is expected to launch soon.

