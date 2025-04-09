Federal Hill restaurateur dies in Dominican nightclub roof collapse

By
-
PEOPLE SEARCHING for their missing relatives peruse a list of names outside the Jet Set nightclub after its roof collapsed during a merengue concert in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Tuesday. Fray Luis Rosario, a Federal Hill restaurateur, was among the dead. / ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO/RICARDO HERNANDEZ

PROVIDENCE – A Federal Hill restaurateur was among the deaths in the roof collapse that killed 124 people in the Dominican Republic on Tuesday.  In a post on X Wednesday, the Federal Hill Commerce Association confirmed that Fray Luis Rosario was killed when the roof of the Jet Set club in Santo Domingo collapsed.  Rosario

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Harnessing Financial Data for Strategic Decisions in Healthcare

Financial data has immense value. It can tell you the true history of your healthcare…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display