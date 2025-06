Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – A federal judge has blocked the U.S. Department of Labor’s nationwide “pause” of Job Corps centers in Exeter and across the nation. U.S. District Court Judge for the Southern District of New York Andrew Carter issued a temporary restraining order Wednesday in response to a lawsuit filed by a trade group representing contractors

The ruling also bars the government from terminating Job Corps contractors or stopping work at the centers without congressional authorization.

The U.S. Department of Labor announced on May 29 that it will begin a phased pause in operations at contractor-operated Job Corps centers nationwide by June 30, initiating a transition for students, staff and local communities.

In Rhode Island, the Exeter Job Corps is a tuition-free residential program that offers academic education and hands-on career training for young adults from families with incomes. The training is in areas such as culinary arts, health care and welding, and the program occupies a 20-acre parcel at the former Ladd School.

Enrollment at Exeter Job Corps Center has capacity for 185 students, with rolling admissions throughout the year. The center employs a staff of about 85 and offers vocational training in six trades, a GED program and two high school diploma programs. Most participants are from Rhode Island or neighboring states.

The Labor department said the pause in operations follows an internal review of the program’s outcomes and structure and would be carried out in accordance with available funding, the statutory framework established under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act and congressional notification requirements.

The department said its decision aligns with President Donald Trump’s fiscal 2026 budget proposal and reflects the administration’s intention to ensure federal workforce investments deliver results for students and taxpayers.

“Job Corps was created to help young adults build a pathway to a better life through education, training and community,” said Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer. “However, a startling number of serious incident reports and our in-depth fiscal analysis reveal the program is no longer achieving the intended outcomes that students deserve. We remain committed to ensuring all participants are supported through this transition and connected with the resources they need to succeed as we evaluate the program’s possibilities.”

Carter ordered the U.S. Department of Labor to appear in court for a hearing on June 17.