Federal Reserve’s favored inflation gauge tumbles in November as prices continue to ease 

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation fell last month in another sign that price pressures easing in the face of the central bank's interest rate hikes. Friday's report from the Commerce Department showed that U.S. consumer prices slid 0.1% last month from October and rose 2.6% from November 2022. The month-over-month…