Feds provide $5.7M to address lead hazards in Providence

PROVIDENCE – The federal government is providing $5.7 million to prevent lead poisoning among young children and families with low incomes in the city, Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., announced on Tuesday.

The funds, which are administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, will be used by the Lead Safe Providence Program.

The state will receive $5 million from a Lead Based Paint Hazard Reduction grant and $700,000 in Healthy Homes supplemental funding.

Funds will be used for: lead hazard reduction interventions in 275 homes; to provide 300 lead inspections for owners to identify hazards; to complete 250 healthy home interventions in program units; to conduct outreach and education events; provide job training and contractor capacity, as well as to support an existing Lead Safe Housing Registry.

“Lead poisoning is a silent scourge and it is 100% preventable,” said Reed. “This federal funding will help Providence target lead-abatement assistance to neighborhoods where lead poisoning rates are the highest, and help them get the lead out of the affected homes.”