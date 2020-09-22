Feds provide $5.7M to address lead hazards in Providence

PROVIDENCE – The federal government is providing $5.7 million to prevent lead poisoning among young children and families with low incomes in the city, Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., announced on Tuesday.
The funds, which are administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, will be used by the Lead Safe Providence Program.
The state will receive $5 million from a Lead Based Paint Hazard Reduction grant and $700,000 in Healthy Homes supplemental funding.
Funds will be used for: lead hazard reduction interventions in 275 homes; to provide 300 lead inspections for owners to identify hazards; to complete 250 healthy home interventions in program units; to conduct outreach and education events; provide job training and contractor capacity, as well as to support an existing Lead Safe Housing Registry.
“Lead poisoning is a silent scourge and it is 100% preventable,” said Reed. “This federal funding will help Providence target lead-abatement assistance to neighborhoods where lead poisoning rates are the highest, and help them get the lead out of the affected homes.”
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.