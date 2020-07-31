Female engineers fear setbacks amid pandemic

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

University of Rhode Island professor Valerie Maier Speredelozzi and her children place sticky notes on their closed bedroom doors with the words “exam in progress” scribbled down, to avoid interruptions. She has one home from college, three in high school and one in elementary school. Four of Maier Speredelozzi’s children are participating in distance learning…