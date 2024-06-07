Fennessy finds success dealing collectibles at Nostalgia

By
-
STATUE GUY: James Fennessy collected statues and busts from antique stores up and down the East Coast for years before eventually dealing his collection at Nostalgia Antiques and Collectibles and ultimately taking over ownership of the Providence shop.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
STATUE GUY: James Fennessy collected statues and busts from antique stores up and down the East Coast for years before eventually dealing his collection at Nostalgia Antiques and Collectibles and ultimately taking over ownership of the Providence shop.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

While his collection has dwindled, James Fennessy’s title as the “statue guy” lives on through Nostalgia Antiques and Collectibles in Providence. Since he was 10 years old, Fennessy grew his collection of statues by visiting every antique store on the East Coast. Eventually, Fennessy collected so many statues that he had little space to move

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display