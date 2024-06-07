Fennessy finds success dealing collectibles at Nostalgia

While his collection has dwindled, James Fennessy’s title as the “statue guy” lives on through Nostalgia Antiques and Collectibles in Providence. Since he was 10 years old, Fennessy grew his collection of statues by visiting every antique store on the East Coast. Eventually, Fennessy collected so many statues that he had little space to move in his 12-room home. So, he decided to sell them around 10 years ago. That’s when a friend recommended that Fennessy check out selling his statues at Nostalgia. While it was difficult to part with his beloved collection at first, Fennessy eventually came around and has now sold hundreds of his statues and busts at Nostalgia. “I don’t mind selling my pieces when I see that it’s going to a good home and the person that’s buying it is actually going to enjoy it,” Fennessy said. After a few years of being a dealer, Fennessy started working at Nostalgia part time before becoming the store manager. Then the previous owners asked Fennessy if he would like to buy the business. And now he’s been running it for the past five-and-a-half years. “This is my favorite job of all time,” said Fennessy, who previously ran a strip club in downtown Providence and worked as a master plumber in Boston for 27 years. “We have a good vibe here and everybody has a good time.” When Fennessy started as a dealer at Nostalgia, he said the store had been open for around a year and its shelves were bare. Now Nostalgia has 220 dealers – with a waitlist of at least 100 others – who have filled the three-story shop to the brim with antiques. On any given day, Fennessy and Buddy, the shop dog, can be seen in the shop or just outside on Wickenden Street greeting customers and vendors. Each vendor rents space in the store and brings in new items at least once a week, Fennessy said, meaning Nostalgia’s inventory is constantly changing. Six-foot tall Celtic harps and a camera that was made in the 1890s are among the most interesting items Fennessy says he’s seen in the store, not including his six-foot-tall Lady Justice statue. The shop proudly boasts a sign that says, “We have everything you don’t need in stock.” It’s easy for anyone to find something that piques their interest within the store’s vast collection of vintage clothes, books, artwork, toys and jewelry. “So, when you come in here today, and come in here tomorrow, it’s always going to be something new,” Fennessy said. “I don’t want anybody to come into the store and be bored with anything.”James “Jim” FennessyAntique and collectibles shop236 Wickenden St., ProvidenceOne2013WND