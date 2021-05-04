Fidelity launches securities asset platform

PROVIDENCE – Fidelity Investments Inc. recently launched a new digital version of its securities asset-management platform, according to a press release.
Fidelity Agency Lending is intended to serve as a one-stop shop for asset managers and institutions to manage all aspects of securities lending. Features include an automated lending platform with AI-powered decisions, benchmarking and transparency tools, customizable lending program parameters and access to its proprietary risk models, the release stated.
The existing securities lending arm of the company has more than $2 trillion in assets.
Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.
