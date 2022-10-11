Fidelity launches women-focused financial education series

PROVIDENCE – What do Mindy Kaling and financial savings have in common?

Both are featured as part of Fidelity Investment Inc.’s monthlong “Invest in You” series starting Tuesday.

The four-week itinerary of special events and activities is specifically aimed at helping women learn about and prepare for their financial futures.

The program comes amid new research from Fidelity that shows that while women are planning and saving more than ever, they are also more worried about finances. Just under half of those surveyed said their economic outlook has worsened in the last year thanks to inflation and market volatility.

- Advertisement -

Despite these concerns, Fidelity has also seen a 20% jump in women who invest with them, up to 17 million, since the pandemic began, as interest in saving and investing grows.

To help ease these growing financial worries, Fidelity has brought together a team of financial experts and celebrity speakers to help “reenergize” women about financial planning and answer pressing questions.

The program kicks off at noon on Tuesday with an event featuring actress and producer Mindy Kaling talking about money goals.

For more information or to register, visit https://fidelityevents.com/Women-October-Hub.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.