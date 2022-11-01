Fidelity offers upfront college tuition payment for workers

PROVIDENCE – Fidelity Investments Inc. is fronting the money for its call center employees to go to college.

The newly launched Fully Funded Undergraduate Degree program offers upfront payment for tuition, books, fees and taxes to entry-level customer service representatives who work in the company’s regional call centers, which includes Smithfield.

The news comes after Fidelity reported record hiring, increasing its customer service organization by 127% over the last three years, with 16,000 employees hired in 2021 alone, according to a news release.

The education funding aims to help these workers pursue two- or four-year degrees and improve their skills in business and financial services.

Approved applicants will also receive free coaching to help them decide on areas of study, what school to attend and how to maintain a work-life balance, the release stated.

The program offers eligible workers access to 175 programs across 30 schools.

In addition to upfront tuition payment, Fidelity also offers a student debt repayment program for employees alongside other educational and financial employee benefits.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.