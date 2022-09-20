Fidelity teams up with student loan advisory company to simplify loan forgiveness application

PROVIDENCE – Fidelity Investments Inc. has teamed up with Summer, a New York-based advisory platform, for student loan borrowers to help make it easier for loan holders to apply for public service loan forgiveness, according to a news release.

The partnership between Fidelity and Summer centers around the creation of an automated software platform that replaces the manual, paper-based application for student loan forgiveness. The new tool, available to nonprofit and public sector employees with student loan debt, includes access to technology and expert support to help check eligibility for and apply for student loan forgiveness. The entire process can be completed online in a few minutes, according to the release.

Eligible public service employees who can use this new online platform include those who have made at least 120 qualifying monthly payments on their student loans while working for a qualified employer.

