Fidelity to add 1,000 R.I. employees during nationwide hiring spree

SMITHFIELD – Fidelity Investments Inc. is poised to add nearly 1,000 more workers to its Rhode Island ranks as part of a national hiring spree announced on Thursday.

The 978 new Rhode Island jobs marks a 69% increase over the existing 3,200-person local workforce, according to PBN’s 2022 Book of Lists, and continues a pattern of company job creation in recent months. The 12,000 jobs added nationwide put the company on track to meet or exceed the 16,600 people hired in 2021, which included more than 900 in Rhode Island, the company stated.

The latest announcement comes as the Boston-based financial services company reports growth across its business sectors, including assets under administration, daily trades and advisory assets.

A majority of the new positions- about two-thirds- will be customer-facing, with another 14% in technology; both are areas of focus as Fidelity looks to grow its digital platforms and customer service in areas like cryptocurrency and direct indexing, the company stated.

As part of its hiring plans, Fidelity is also adding new workforce training and development programs for its latest workers. One program, known as Launch, will allow participants to explore different job options within the company, splitting their time between customer service positions and other areas of the business, A second program known as ADAPT prepares participants for company jobs working in cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

The company aims to fill all jobs by the third quarter of the year, with a “flexibility first” model that allows employees to work remotely at least part of the time.

More information and online applications are available at jobs.fidelity.com.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.