Fight for your culture

By
-
Michael Falvey Falvey Insurance Group CEO and president  Michael Falvey started the business as Falvey Cargo Underwriting in 1995. The North Kingstown-based company has grown from a two-person operation to become one of the top five providers of cargo insurance in the United States. / PBN FILE PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY
Michael Falvey Falvey Insurance Group CEO and president  Michael Falvey started the business as Falvey Cargo Underwriting in 1995. The North Kingstown-based company has grown from a two-person operation to become one of the top five providers of cargo insurance in the United States. / PBN FILE PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY
Michael Falvey | Falvey Insurance Group CEO and president Socialization is an integral part of the Falvey Insurance Group culture. However, when we were sent home to work remotely [for the first time in the company’s 25-year history] in March 2020, there was a problem: like many others, we were no longer physically in the…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today. Hurry, in honor of our 35th anniversary, you can get 35% off a one-year print + digital subscription.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display