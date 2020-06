Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Rick Norberg | Vertikal6 CEO Through all the uncertainties of today, the bonds that hold our communities together have proven to be unwavering and stronger than ever. Families have found solace in frequent video chats. Business owners everywhere now understand and are even happy to be greeted by a co-worker’s child during a virtual meeting.…