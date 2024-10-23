Fire at Cranston Applebee’s deemed accidental

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

CRANSTON – The grease fire that ripped through the Applebee’s restaurant at Garden City Center on Oct. 16 has been determined to be accidental, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported Wednesday.

R.I. Commerce Corp. spokesperson Matthew Touchette told WPRI-TV the fire happened after there were “issues” while the hood and ducts were being cleaned, and those details remain under investigation.

Fire crews encountered heavy flames and a lot of smoke coming from the roof when they arrived at the scene on Oct. 16 around 5:30 a.m. While some of the flames did spread next door to Bistro 22, firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading further, WPRI-TV reported.

Neighboring residents told WPRI-TV that smoke alarms inside their homes went off due to the strong smoke.

“[The smoke] was choking. Actually, I had my car window open and I had to shut it because it was so strong,” said Linda Cantone, who lives nearby.

Fire crews cleared the scene around 10:30 a.m. and no injuries were reported.

The restaurant was declared a total loss.

“Applebee’s closed around 1 o’clock, so it appears to be a grease fire and it got quite a jump on us during the night in the ceiling area,” Fire Chief Robert Ryan told WPRI-TV after the fire was put out.