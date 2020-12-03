First phase of 96-unit apartment community under construction in East Greenwich

EAST GREENWICH – Construction is progressing on Brookside Terrace, the first phase of which will include 48 one- and two-bedroom apartments in four buildings.

The project, by Massachusetts-based Dakota Partners, will also include a clubhouse for residents that has a fitness center, meeting rooms and event space.

The project is being developed over an 18-acre site off Route 2. The apartments will be priced at a level consistent with affordable-housing needs for the community, according to a project description.

The two-phase, 96-unit project will receive federal low-income housing tax credits to support the construction. The first phase includes the construction of the first two apartment buildings, with a total of 48 units. Construction began earlier this year and is expected to be completed in 2021.

