Fitch affirms Pawtucket bond, credit risk ratings

PAWTUCKET – Fitch Ratings recently affirmed its existing ratings for the city’s general obligation bonds and credit risk.

The March 5 analysis cited state statutes protecting bondholders over creditors in a bankruptcy event as reason for its A+ rating of the $7.3 million in general obligation bonds.

The credit risk rating, known as issuer default rating, remained at an A-, with the agency pointing to “mixed operating results” with general fund deficits in three of the past six years, though the deficits were still at a level Fitch considered adequate.

Increasing retirement benefit costs also offset a lower debt level, the analysis stated.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.