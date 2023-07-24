Five Below coming to Cranston Parkade later this year

PROVIDENCE – It will be Five Below at the Cranston Parkade later this year.

Paolino Properties LP announced Monday that the retailer which features trend-right, high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and beyond between $1 and $5, is coming to the open-air center on the Route 10 corridor in Cranston.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Five Below to Cranston Parkade. This exciting addition reinforces our commitment to serving the community with a range of stores and services that cater to families’ needs. Five Below’s fantastic range of products at affordable prices aligns perfectly with our vision of creating an invaluable shopping destination for everyone,” said Joseph R. Paolino Jr., CEO and managing partner of Paolino Properties LLC. “We eagerly look forward to the grand opening later this year.”

Five Below Inc. will open next to The Shoe Dept. on the Stop and Shop side of the plaza, according to the release. It will join recently opened retailers, including Burlington, a discount retailer, and Snipes, which sells streetwear. Additionally, BioMat USA, a blood donation center, is a part of the center’s new lineup.

Five Below has two other stores in Rhode Island, the Lincoln Commons at 620 George Washington Highway in Lincoln and the Crossing at Smithfield at 371 Putnam Pike in Smithfield.