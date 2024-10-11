Five Questions With: Andrew Schiff

The Rhode Island Community Food Bank announced last month that Andrew Schiff will retire next year as CEO of the state’s largest food distribution nonprofit after more than 17 years. Schiff spoke with Providence Business News about his upcoming retirement and his experience leading the Providence-based food bank.
PBN: Has retirement been on your mind for a while? If so, what eventually led to you choosing to call it a career at the food bank?
SCHIFF:
I’m so energized by everything we’re doing here at the food bank. The decision to retire was a personal one – it was the birth of my first grandchild that sealed the deal for me. My children are in New York and Washington, D.C., and I want to spend time with them and watch my grandson grow up. I’m hoping my wife isn’t too far behind me.
PBN: What would you say has been your greatest accomplishment in your time at the food bank?
SCHIFF:
Our team has a lot to be proud of. In the 17 years I’ve been at the food bank, we’ve doubled the amount of food distributed to Rhode Islanders in need. But I’m especially proud of the way our staff came together during the pandemic. We were an essential service. At a time when so much of the workforce was at home, we still had to get food into the hands of those who needed it most. I was in awe of the way our staff took that to heart and came in every single day. Staff who normally didn’t work in the warehouse would be there sorting and packing food. They’d be here on the weekends – they didn’t let up for one second. That’s what I’m most proud of.
PBN: Was there anything that you wished you could have accomplished at the food bank but couldn’t for any reason? If so, what was it?
SCHIFF:
In the last two years, we’ve worked closely with a dedicated coalition of advocates and legislators to pass Healthy School Meals for All in the House and Senate. This critical legislation would ensure that kids have the nutrition they need to learn and thrive by providing free breakfast and lunch to all public-school students.
The positive impact this could have on Rhode Island families who just miss the cutoff for free lunches but still struggle is immeasurable. Free, universal school meals should be as basic as schoolbooks and busing. While we did make some progress last year, we don’t intend to stop advocating for Healthy School Meals for All until we’ve joined the eight states who have already prioritized their children’s health.
PBN: What do you hope a new CEO will bring to the food bank in addition to serving many needs across Rhode Island?
SCHIFF:
I hope that the food bank’s next leader has a true passion for and commitment to our mission to improve the quality of life for all Rhode Islanders by advancing solutions to the problem of hunger. This new leader should also understand the immense value of our network of member agencies.
We’ve built an incredibly strong network of 147 food pantries, meal sites and distribution programs across the state that anyone can walk into and be welcomed and treated with respect. They will never leave empty-handed, and they’ll have access to fresh, healthy, culturally relevant foods that they’re proud to feed their families. Honoring our guests in this way is critical to the work we do.
PBN: Along with spending time with family, do you plan to stay active within the nonprofit community in some way?
SCHIFF:
Yes, I’m sure I’ll stay involved in the nonprofit community, but in more of a support capacity.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.