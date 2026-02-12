Five Questions With: Angie Salem

Angie Salem is an associate broker for Residential Properties Ltd. With a background in strategic marketing at global companies such as ConAgra and Hasbro Inc., Salem became a Realtor in 2018, serving clients across both Rhode Island and Massachusetts. A native of the Midwest, Salem earned an MBA at the Thunderbird School of Global Management, then lived in multiple states and countries before calling Rhode Island her home in 2001. She has lived in Barrington since 2009.Rhode Island’s real estate market has remained strongly seller-leaning, with prices continuing to climb due to limited inventory and steady demand. Out-of-state buyers continue to play a major role, representing 25% of sales in Rhode Island for properties priced over $1 million. While new listings increased in some recent months, overall supply remains well below a balanced level, keeping competition high for desirable single-family and multifamily homes. Looking ahead, I expect prices to rise at a more moderate pace, with inventory improving gradually rather than dramatically. Well-priced homes, multifamily properties and value-focused neighborhoods will continue to attract strong interest.Elevated interest rates have cooled some buyer activity, but low inventory, high construction costs and steady demand – particularly from out-of-state buyers and local professionals – continue to support strong pricing. Tariffs and policy pressures have increased development costs, slowing new construction and further limiting supply. As a result, transaction volume has softened in some areas, but prices remain strong, especially for turnkey or well-priced properties. Buyers may gain some negotiating room on overpriced or condition-challenged homes, while sellers who price strategically will continue to see strong results.For first-time homebuyers, my advice is to get financially prepared early and stay flexible. Having your pre-approval in hand and working with a local lender will give you a competitive edge when the right home hits the market. At the same time, keep an open mind about neighborhoods and the home features. I always tell my buyers to pick the neighborhood and the house will follow. Also, keep in mind this may not be your forever home – the average homeowner lives in their home for seven years. Finally, move quickly when a home checks the right boxes; don’t sleep on it, unless your agent tells you there is time to think it over.My advice to sellers is to approach the market strategically and realistically. Pricing the home correctly from day one is critical, and small upgrades, staging, or maintenance repairs can dramatically increase your pool of interested buyers. Being flexible with terms, prepared with disclosures and partnered with an agent who understands Rhode Island’s real estate landscape will help you maximize your sale.One of our most memorable transactions last year, which reflects the heart of our business, involved helping a 90-year-old client prepare, list and sell her longtime home for $50,000 over asking, all while she continued living there comfortably until her new place was ready. Tom and I handled every step with care: coordinating prep, simplifying decisions, offering organizational tools for her out-of-state move, and guiding her through pricing, staging and marketing strategies that aligned with her goals. We were able to help her feel empowered, in control of the process and supported. Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.