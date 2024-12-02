Five Questions With: Angie Wright 

Brown University Health recently appointed Angie Wright to serve as the health system’s chief nursing executive. The role is newly created as part of the health system’s restructuring plans. As chief nursing executive, Wright will serve as a strategic leader for nursing services throughout the health system and as chief nursing officer for Rhode Island Hospital and Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

Wright answered PBN’s questions about her new role.

PBN: What made you want to join Brown University Health?

WRIGHT: I was actively seeking a system nurse executive role when this position was created, and I was particularly excited by the opportunity it offered to serve not only as a system leader but also as the chief nursing officer for Rhode Island Hospital and Hasbro Children’s. The dual nature of this role allows me to stay connected to both the facility and bedside staff, which is important to me.

I was drawn to Brown University Health because of its strong commitment to academic excellence and its well-earned reputation for delivering high-quality, patient-centered care. The integration of teaching, research, and clinical practice aligns perfectly with my professional values and aspirations. Additionally, BUH’s emphasis on collaboration, innovation, and community health resonates deeply with me. I view this as a unique opportunity to work alongside leaders in healthcare, research, and education to foster positive change and improve patient outcomes.

PBN: How is the role of Chief Nursing executive similar or different to your previous experience as chief nursing officer?

WRIGHT: The role of chief nursing executive is distinct from my previous experience as CNO in terms of scope and impact. As CNE, I oversee nursing practice and leadership across multiple hospitals within Brown University Health, which requires developing a unified vision and strategy for nursing across the entire system. My responsibilities include ensuring consistency in quality, safety, and nursing practices, while also supporting the individual CNOs at each facility. This role demands a broader, more strategic perspective, focusing on aligning nursing operations across the system and ensuring each facility has the necessary tools, resources, and structure to address its unique challenges.

In contrast, as a CNO at the facility level, my focus was more on the daily nursing operations, quality, and safety within a single hospital. My prior experience leading nursing quality and safety across the system prepared me for the CNE role by providing valuable insights into the complexities of managing nursing across various sites, aligning efforts with the system’s overarching goals, and fostering the development of nursing leaders at the facility level.

PBN: What are your goals for your new role?

WRIGHT: I am excited to help reshape what it means to be a nurse at Brown University Health. My goal is to establish a clear vision and mission for nursing that both staff and patients will experience consistently, regardless of where care is being provided. In this new role, I will collaborate with the team to enhance the overall quality of patient care by strengthening the nursing workforce through professional development, mentorship and teamwork. I aim to cultivate an environment where nurses feel supported and empowered to deliver the highest quality care, while also fostering a culture of innovation and research in nursing. Additionally, I am dedicated to improving the recruitment and retention of nursing staff, promoting diversity within the team, and ensuring that Brown University Health remains a leader in nursing excellence and patient outcomes.

PBN: Rhode Island medical practices and hospitals have continued to face staffing shortages, how do you plan to address that?

WRIGHT: Staffing shortages, particularly in nursing, are a significant challenge across healthcare, and I recognize that addressing this issue requires a multifaceted approach. My plan to address staffing shortages starts with reducing nursing turnover and creating an environment where nurses want to work – and more importantly, where they want to stay. Retaining talent is just as critical as recruitment, and the foundation for both lies in strong, supportive nursing leadership. To tackle this, we must invest in our nursing leaders. They are the backbone of the nursing workforce, and their success directly impacts nurse satisfaction, retention and the overall work environment.

In my previous role, we focused heavily on strengthening nursing leadership by providing targeted education, mentorship, and resources to ensure that our leaders had the tools they needed to be effective. This approach created a positive ripple effect: as nursing leadership improved, so did nurse engagement and satisfaction, leading to better retention and recruitment. When I assumed the role in 2020, our nursing turnover rate was 42%. By the time I left in September 2024, we had reduced turnover to below 8%. This improvement was in part a result of our commitment to nursing leadership development, and it was integral to building a more stable and engaged nursing workforce.

I am confident that applying a similar approach at Brown University Health – prioritizing nursing leadership, providing professional development opportunities, and fostering a supportive, inclusive culture – will help address the staffing shortages we face and create an environment where nurses feel valued and empowered.

PBN: What other challenges have you noticed in the nursing industry and how will you address them?

WRIGHT: One of the most significant challenges facing the nursing profession today is the rising burnout and mental health concerns among nurses. The demands of the job, combined with long hours and the emotional strain of patient care, have led to increased stress and burnout. To address this, I believe it’s essential to implement comprehensive wellness programs, prioritize mental health support and promote a healthier work-life balance for nursing staff. This includes offering resources for stress management, access to counseling services, and providing opportunities for self-care. By cultivating a positive work environment that supports growth and acknowledges the invaluable contributions of nursing staff, we can improve retention and reduce burnout.

Additionally, the integration of new technologies in clinical practice offers both opportunities and challenges. While technology can enhance patient care and optimize workflows, it’s critical that nurses are actively involved in the selection and implementation of these tools. In my new role, I am committed to ensuring that nursing professionals have a strong voice in these decision-making processes.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.