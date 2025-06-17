Five Questions With: Barbara Varone

Barbara Varone has been a teller at Citizens Bank’s Newport branch since 1970, making her Citizens’ longest-tenured employee. She is being honored for her 54 years of service to the bank by having her name featured on samples of the bank’s new suite of credit cards and in marketing materials promoting the new cards.
PBN: Looking back to when you first started in 1970, what are some of your earliest memories of working at Citizens? What made you apply for the job? And did you expect to work there for as long as you have?
VARONE:
A friend of mine worked for Citizens and she encouraged me to apply, and it just felt right. I’ve always loved helping people and from day one, Citizens gave me the chance to do that. I was nervous starting out, but I quickly realized I had found something special, a role where I could connect with people and make a difference. Did I think I’d still be here more than 50 years later? Probably not. But I’m grateful every day that I found a job that’s brought me so much joy and purpose, and that’s a very rare thing to be able to claim.
PBN: Over 54 years, you’ve seen so many changes – what’s one thing that’s stayed the same about Citizens Bank? And how has the role of a bank teller evolved since you started in 1970?
VARONE:
It was evident from my first day on the job that Citizens Bank has a strong commitment to serving our customers and the communities they live and work in, and that has not changed a bit over these 54 years. I’ve been continuously empowered to build strong, lasting relationships with customers that not only help them manage their finances but give them a sense of community and security. That has remained my favorite part of the job to this day. I genuinely love the people.
While the heart and soul of Citizens has remained true throughout my tenure, my job has certainly looked different as times changed. The early years of my career were filled with manual processes, a heavy reliance on paper checks, and even the widespread introduction of debit cards. The industry has obviously evolved a lot since then, and my role now can look like anything from advising customers on mobile banking solutions to ensuring proper security measures on accounts. I’ve remained dedicated to educating myself on the emergence of new issues and solutions so that I can best help our customers.
PBN: What was your reaction when you found out your name would be featured on the sample cards of Citizens’ new suite of credit cards and in their marketing materials? How does it feel to have your story and name tied to a modern product launch like the new credit card lineup?
VARONE:
I was shocked. It’s very overwhelming. I’ve always felt the love at the bank from both my colleagues and customers, but to have my name tied to such a big milestone for the company is something very special. It’s truly something I never imagined happening when I started here. I’ve spent my career focused on helping customers, so being part of a launch that’s designed to support their financial journey feels like a perfect fit. Citizens CEO Bruce Van Saun even visited the branch to present me with a commemorative plaque and flowers. It’s an honor I’ll never forget.
PBN: What’s been the key to your longevity at the same workplace for over five decades?
VARONE:
You have to give as much as you hope to receive. You have to have a genuine spirit when it comes to helping others in the workplace. You need to listen deeply and take chances to grow. I’ve stayed because I find joy in what I do, and because the people around me make every day feel worthwhile. I love the customers I serve, and I love the team I serve them with. That’s the secret.
PBN: What are you most proud of when you reflect on your 54-year career at Citizens?
VARONE:
The relationships. I’ve watched customers grow up, and now they bring their children, even grandchildren, in to see me. Some have become lifelong friends. There is nothing more rewarding than finding a solution for one of my customers and helping them on their financial journey.
I’m also incredibly proud of the tellers I’ve trained over the years – and there are a lot of them. I trained tens of thousands of tellers in the nearly 40 years I spent in the trainer position. Watching them grow, some into leadership roles, is so rewarding. When they visit and say, “You trained me 20 years ago,” it’s such a full-circle moment. Those personal connections, with both customers and colleagues, have been the most meaningful part of my journey.
Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.