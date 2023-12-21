Five Questions With: Bethany Johnsen

By
-
BETHANY JOHNSEN is a former loan officer who has spent about 20 years in the Rhode Island real estate industry, first joining Residential Properties Ltd. in 2003. / COURTESY RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES LTD.
Bethany Johnsen is a former loan officer who has spent about 20 years in the Rhode Island real estate industry, first joining Residential Properties Ltd. in 2003. A lifelong Rhode Island resident, Johnsen’s real estate career includes time working for the Carnegie Abbey Club and Newport Beach Club luxury developments in 2012, before she joined…


You must be a paid subscriber to read this content.

To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.


Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR