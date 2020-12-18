Five Questions With: Charles A. Lombardi

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

1. What has been the biggest challenge for R.I. municipalities from COVID-19? None of Rhode Island’s federal CARES [Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security] Act funding [has] been allocated to local communities. At the same time, the state has delayed or even reduced expected aid payments to municipalities, causing cash-flow issues. 2. The pandemic has…