Five Questions With: Christina Rosciti

Christina Rosciti is a sales associate for Residential Properties Ltd., after joining the real estate firm in September. Formerly of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, Rosciti was the senior associate on her previous sales team, where she played an integral part in closing a combined $100 million in sales, earning recognition among the top 1.5% of real estate professionals nationwide by RealTrends Verified. Born and raised in Providence, Rosciti studied international fashion sales and marketing at the University of Miami before obtaining her real estate license in the state of Florida.Coming back to Residential Properties felt like coming home. What makes RPL special is its consistency – the company has never lost sight of what truly matters: relationships and results built on integrity. In an industry that’s constantly shifting, RPL stays grounded by putting people first. For me, that means being part of a culture where collaboration outweighs competition and every client gets a strategy tailored to their needs, not a one-size-fits-all approach. It’s a company that values both experience and innovation, and that balance is exactly what drew me back.What I’m seeing right now is a real appreciation for quality, not just in design but in craftsmanship. Having a background in construction gives me an eye for structure and materials, and buyers are increasingly tuned in to that as well. In Providence especially, there’s a renewed love for blending the old with the new – historic charm with modern functionality. Buyers want walkability, smart layouts and homes that feel solid and sustainable. Rhode Island has such a rich architectural heritage, and that’s becoming a huge part of what makes this market so dynamic.Inventory may be tight, but opportunity is still strong. It’s all about preparation and precision. My clients know I take an extra step by bringing in my trusted contractors to evaluate a property early on, which helps buyers move forward with confidence and allows sellers to understand their home’s real condition before listing. That insight often saves time and money for everyone involved. In a competitive market, being informed, proactive and realistic is key. Whether we’re refining a pricing strategy or strengthening an offer, I want my clients to feel empowered at every turn.Learn the craft from the ground up – literally. My construction background taught me that real estate isn’t just about selling; it’s about understanding how homes are built, maintained and valued over time. Clients can tell when you genuinely know what you’re talking about. New agents should invest in relationships, be transparent and never take shortcuts. In Rhode Island, authenticity matters. People value real connections and local insight. If you focus on serving your clients with integrity and knowledge, the numbers will follow naturally.Trust is built through consistency, doing what you say you’ll do and always showing up. My clients know I’ll be there long after the closing, whether they need a contractor referral or advice on their next renovation. Rhode Islanders value community and word-of-mouth, so your reputation is everything. I believe in being transparent, educating clients and treating each transaction as the start of a relationship, not the end of one. When people know you have their best interests at heart, that trust becomes the foundation of your business. Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.